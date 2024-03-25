Primeau stopped 36 of 37 Seattle shots en route to a 5-1 win Sunday.

Primeau has had peaks and valleys lately. In his last game, he allowed five goals on 28 shots. Before that he posted a 41-save shutout. Montreal is allowing a lot of shots and it's hard to know if Primeau will save the day. In 16 starts this season, he's allowed four or more goals six times.