Dvorak had a goal and two assists in a 7-4 victory over New Jersey on Thursday.

Dvorak put the Habs up 6-2 when he scored on Andrew Hammond on a breakaway early in the third. The snipe sent the Devils' netminder to the shower early. Dvorak's game has started to warm up in the last few weeks and he's put up three goals and four assists, plus 15 shots, in his last eight games