Canadiens' Dale Weise: Demoted to bus league
Weise was sent down to AHL Laval on Sunday.
Weise will head to the minors to get some extra work in while the Canadiens are off until Jan. 27. He will likely be brought back to the big club after the All-Star break unless Brendan Gallagher (head), Paul Byron (knee), or Jonathan Drouin (wrist) are ready to get back into action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.