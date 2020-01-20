Play

Weise was sent down to AHL Laval on Sunday.

Weise will head to the minors to get some extra work in while the Canadiens are off until Jan. 27. He will likely be brought back to the big club after the All-Star break unless Brendan Gallagher (head), Paul Byron (knee), or Jonathan Drouin (wrist) are ready to get back into action.

