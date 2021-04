Allen made 20 saves in a 5-0 loss to the Jets on Saturday.

It was his third start in four days and he allowed 11 goals in that span. All three ended in a loss. All three came with Carey Price sidelined with a lingering lower-body injury. Allen had already been scuffling prior to this stretch and is now just 1-5-4 in his last 10 starts. He's a risky option in your blue paint right now.