Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Another strong offensive effort
Petry scored on the power play and fashioned a 5-on-5 assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime home loss to the Capitals.
Petry's only been held off the scoresheet in nine of 21 games, which is remarkable for a defenseman. Of course, he's no slouch in the Montreal zone, either, managing four hits and three blocked shots in Monday's tough-luck loss. Petry has a safe floor in fantasy games, especially since he's averaging a career high in ice time at a 24:50 clip.
