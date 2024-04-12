Petry registered a goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Petry fired the puck from the right circle and managed to avoid all the traffic in front of his heavy shot for a top-shelf tally. The defensive effort also was on point, as Petry seemed to play with confidence and grit while facing his employer from last year. Petry had 31 points through 61 games with the Penguins in 2022-23. He's at a mere three goals and 20 assists through 70 games in his debut campaign for the Wings, albeit with 127 blocked shots and 138 hits for the more predictable part of his player profile.