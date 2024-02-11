Petry delivered an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Petry provided a no-frills pass in the defensive zone, spurring forwards David Perron and Lucas Raymond, with the latter deking goalie Casey DeSmith at the doorstep to open the scoring. At 36 years old, Petry is averaging a career-low 18:39 of ice time in his debut season with the Red Wings. He's posted two goals, 13 assists, 56 hits and 77 blocked shots through 42 games, which probably isn't enough to put him on the fantasy radar outside of deep leagues.