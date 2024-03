Petry (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Capitals, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Petry didn't participate in Monday's practice and could end up being a game-time decision versus Washington. He has produced two goals, 19 points, 118 blocked shots and 118 hits across 62 outings this season. If Jake Walman (lower body) isn't ready to return Tuesday, Justin Holl could take Petry's spot in the lineup.