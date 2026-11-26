Petry announced his retirement Thursday after 16 seasons in the NHL.

After 1,048 regular-season games, Petry is hanging up his skates. He appeared in 67 regular-season games between Florida and Minnesota in the 2025-26 campaign, posting nine points, 54 shots on net, 66 hits and 65 blocked shots. The 38-year-old blueliner had a strong all-around career, where he compiled 96 goals, 298 assists, 394 points, 1,754 shots on net, 2,097 hits and 1,624 blocked shots across six NHL franchises over 16 seasons.