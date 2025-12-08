Petry notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Petry was scratched for the prior two games after going nine contests without a point. That slump has endangered his everyday status in the lineup, opening the door for Donovan Sebrango to push for a third-pairing spot. Petry is at six helpers, 20 shots on net, 22 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 26 appearances this season.