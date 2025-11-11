Petry produced an assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Petry is warming up in November with three helpers over his last four games. The 37-year-old defenseman has been working alongside Donovan Sebrango this month after Uvis Balinskis was most often on the third pairing in October. Petry is up to five helpers, 11 shots on net, 10 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 16 contests. He should be a regular in the lineup but will only be a part-time power-play option, which limits his scoring potential.