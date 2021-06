Petry (upper body) will not be available for Game 4 against Winnipeg on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Petry suffered an injury in Game 3 on Sunday and won't be ready for the quick back-to-back Monday night. He'll be questionable ahead of Wednesday's Game 5 matchup if the Jets avoid elimination in Game 4. Alexander Romanov or Xavier Ouellet will likely replace the 33-year-old veteran Monday.