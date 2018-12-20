Petry had the primary assist on a power-play goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche. He also contributed one shot, one blocked shot and four hits over 23:45 of ice time.

Petry has continued to put up points since being dropped to the second pair, having registered five goals and four assists over the last nine games. He remains a cog on the power play, but with just one of those nine points coming on that special team, Petry has been an even-strength offensive force.