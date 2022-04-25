Petry recorded a pair of assists in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Boston.

Both of Petry's assists came on the power play, setting up Josh Anderson in the second period and Mike Hoffman in the third. The 34-year-old defenseman has been productive of late, recording eight assists in nine games since returning from a lower-body injury on April 9. Despite his recent hot streak, Petry will likely fall short of 40 points for the first time since the 2016-17 season. He currently sits at 24, with four goals and 20 assists.