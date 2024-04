Armia had a goal and an assist in a 9-3 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Armia is up to 17 goals and 24 points in 62 contests this season. Although he's never recorded more than 30 points in a single campaign and is unlikely to change that in 2023-24, Armia is ending the campaign on a high note. The 30-year-old has supplied six goals and eight points across his past eight appearances.