Armia scored a goal on six shots and had one hit in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Armia potted what turned out to be the game-winning goal late in the first period after dogged forecheck work by the Canadiens. He controlled a puck that had gotten behind Justus Annunen and pocketed a wraparound shot for his 12th tally of the season. The goal snapped a nine-game pointless run for the 30-year-old forward, who still manages to get healthy TOI on the rebuilding Habs' second line.