Armia scored a goal on four shots and had one hit in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Florida.

Less than a minute after the Panthers took the lead in the first period, Armia deposited a rebound of a Michael Pezzetta shot into an open side of the net for Montreal's first goal. It was the third tally in four games for Armia, who is enjoying his most productive season since 2019-20. The 30-year-old forward is up to 14 goals through 58 games and needs three more over the final eight games to establish a new career high.