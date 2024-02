Armia had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes. He added four shots and two blocks to his line.

Armia joined the breakout and finished a perfect feed from Alex Newhook for his 10th goal. That's the most for the 30-year-old since the career-high 16 potted in 2019. The two points upped Armia to 15 for the season, also his most since 2019.