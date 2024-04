Armia scored twice Thursday in a 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

He opened the game when he batted in a rebound at 2:37 of the first period. His second knotted the game at 2-2 at 4:42 of the second. Don't look now, but Armia has five goals (six points) in his last five games, and 16 (24 points) in 59 games.