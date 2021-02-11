Armia (concussion) skated 15:25 in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Armia's only statistical contribution was a takeaway, although he did resume a penalty-killing role. The Finn has five points, a plus-6 rating, seven hits and seven shots on goal through six appearances. He may still need some time to get back into form, and Armia shouldn't be expected to play higher than the third line barring injuries to the Canadiens' top six. Paul Byron was a healthy scratch to accommodate Armia's return to the lineup after a seven-game absence.