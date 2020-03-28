Armia has 16 goals, 14 assists and 146 hits while averaging a career-high 17:14 of ice time per game over 58 games in 2020-21.

Armia has routinely undershot the expectations of a being a first-round pick (16th overall, 2011), but he showed some growth in 2019-20. The big-bodied Finn is known for being physical, but he added offensive flair this season. The goals and points are new career highs while his hits blew away previous career standards. Armia's scoring pace dropped off after a midseason hand injury cost him 11 games, but it was encouraging to see the first-round talent begin to emerge. The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his deal and could skate in a top-six role depending on Montreal's offseason moves.