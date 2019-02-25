Canadiens' Jordan Weal: Shipped to Montreal
The Coyotes traded Weal to the Canadiens in exchange for Michael Chaput on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
This is a one-for-one swap between two centers. Weal is moving onto his third NHL club since the Kings selected him in the third round (70th overall) of the 2010 draft. He'll provide power-play utility for a Habs club that ranks 30th in the league in that key special teams spot this season.
