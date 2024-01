Barron had an assist, two shots on net and one hit over 18:03 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia.

Barron and partner Kaiden Guhle helped set up Sean Monahan's first-period goal that put the Canadiens on top. The assist snapped a season-high eight-game drought without a point. Barron has six goals, six assists, 47 shots, 36 hits, 50 blocks and 16 PIM over 37 games.