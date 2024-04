Barron was called up from AHL Laval on Saturday.

Montreal brought Barron up on an emergency basis because Arber Xhekaj (upper body) and Kaiden Guhle (upper body) will not be available Saturday versus Toronto. Barron has played 41 games at the NHL level this season, scoring six times and adding six assists. He will likely be on the third pairing with Johnny Kovacevic.