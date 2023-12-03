Barron scored a goal on one shot and blocked three shots over 19:24 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Barron stemmed Detroit's early onslaught, scoring Montreal's first goal with seven seconds left in the first period to close the Wings' lead to 3-1. His pinch led to a Nick Suzuki shot that was blocked but right onto the stick of Barron, who had moved into the crease and deposited his fifth goal in 21 games. The 22-year-old blueliner has a 21.7 shooting percentage and is tied for sixth among defensemen in tallies.