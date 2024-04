Barron was reassigned to AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Barron had seven goals, 13 points, 16 PIM, 61 hits and 59 blocks in 48 contests with the Canadiens this season. He has also provided two goals and 11 points in 30 outings with Laval. Montreal's campaign is over, but the 22-year-old should factor into the big club's plans for the 2024-25 campaign. Before that, though, Barron will need a new contract, because he's set to become a restricted free agent this summer.