Barron had two assists and two shots on net over 17:55 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Barron assisted on both of Josh Anderson's second-period tallies. The two-assist night was Barron's first multi-point effort and snapped a five-game run without a point, his longest such drought of the season. Barron has five goals, five assists, 32 shots, 30 hits and 46 blocked shots over 27 games.