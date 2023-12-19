Barron netted a goal in a 3-2 overtime win over the Jets on Monday.

Barron accounted for the game-winning goal, scoring on the power play at 1:09 of the extra frame. It was both his first GWG and PPG of the 2023-24 campaign. Through 28 contests this season, he has six markers and 11 points. The 22-year-old also registered two assists in his previous contest Saturday, making this just the second time this year he's recorded at least a point in consecutive appearances -- the other instance was from Oct. 23-24 when he scored in back-to-back games.