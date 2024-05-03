Guhle, who missed the final seven games of the regular season due to a head injury, will join Team Canada for the upcoming IIHF World Championship.

Guhle finished the 2023-24 season with six goals, 22 points, 56 PIM, 116 hits and 178 blocks in 70 contests with Montreal. He served in a top-four capacity with the Canadiens, and the 22-year-old should act in a similar capacity for the franchise next campaign. In the meantime, Guhle will get in some extra high-level action during the tournament before beginning his summer training.