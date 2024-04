Guhle (upper body) will remain sidelined heading into Thursday's clash with the Islanders, Patrick Frioley of RDS reports.

Guhle will be shelved for his fourth straight game due to his upper-body issue. The Edmonton native has managed just 22 points in 70 games this season, significantly behind his .41 point-per-game pace last year. Johnny Kovacevic could find himself among the healthy scratches once Guhle is given the green light to return.