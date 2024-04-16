Guhle sustained a head injury April 4 versus the Lightning that cost him the last seven games of the season, but he hasn't been ruled out from joining Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship in May, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Guhle will conclude his second NHL season with 22 points, 95 shots on net, 116 hits, 178 blocked shots, 56 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 70 contests. He mainly played in a top-four role. Guhle's injury was not classified as a concussion, and it's possible he could get a little more playing time at Worlds before the offseason.