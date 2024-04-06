Guhle (upper body) won't be in the lineup Saturday versus Toronto.
Guhle was injured in the first period Thursday against the Lightning and did not return. The defenseman has six goals, 22 points, 116 hits and 178 blocked shots in 70 appearances this season. Look for Johnny Kovacevic to replace him Saturday.
