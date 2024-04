Guhle (upper body) will not be an option to face the Flyers on Tuesday, Jean Francois Chaumont of NHL.com reports.

Guhle was on the ice for Tuesday's game-day skate, so it appears that he is trending in the right direction even if he won't be in action versus Philadelphia. The blueliner was rolling offensively prior to getting hurt with seven points in his last seven games to go with 13 hits, 12 blocks and eight shots.