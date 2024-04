Guhle (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Senators, Simon-Olivier Lorange of La Presse reports.

Guhle is set to miss his fifth straight game. The Canadiens have just two contests left after this one, a home-and-home set Monday and Tuesday versus the Red Wings. The 22-year-old defenseman has 22 points, 116 hits and 178 blocked shots through 70 contests, and that may be where his production ends if he can't get cleared before the conclusion of the campaign.