Guhle logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

The helper was Guhle's first point in three games since returning from a quadriceps injury. The 23-year-old has added 10 hits and six blocked shots, and he's playing well as the more defensive half of a pairing with Lane Hutson. Guhle is up to 15 points, 62 shots on net, 106 blocked shots, 77 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 47 contests this season and should finish the regular season in a top-four role.