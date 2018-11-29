Alzner reported to AHL Laval after clearing waivers Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Alzner met the media with a smile ahead of his first game with the Rocket on Wednesday against Belleville. The 30-year-old defenseman isn't happy to be in the minors, but a salary of $6 million this season -- the highest-paid player in the AHL -- makes it easier to put a smile on his face. His goal is to get back to the NHL either with the Canadiens or another franchise, though finding takers for a guy with another three years and $11 million left beyond this season will be a challenge.