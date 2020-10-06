The Canadiens will place Alzner on unconditional waivers Tuesday for the purpose of buying out the final two-years of his contract, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Canadiens will only save $666,667 toward the cap in 2020-21 and $2.66 million toward the cap in 2021-22 by making this move before being on the hook for $833,333 for the following two seasons, but Alzner has only appeared in 13 NHL contests over the past two campaigns, and he was likely never going to suit up for Montreal again, so the team evidently decided opening up a little bit of space with a buyout was a better option than continuing to bury the veteran blueliner in the minors. If Alzner wants to continue to play, he'll almost certainly have to accept a two-way deal with another team, but it also wouldn't be surprising to see him simply retire.