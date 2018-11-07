Canadiens' Kenny Agostino: Summoned by parent club
The Canadiens recalled Agostino from AHL Laval on Wednesday.
Joel Armia is currently dealing with a lower-body injury, so if he's unable to go Thursday, Agostino may draw into the lineup against the Sabres. The 26-year-old forward has totaled four goals and 10 points in 12 AHL appearances this season.
