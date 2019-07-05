Canadiens' Nick Cousins: Inks deal with Canadiens
Cousins signed a one-year, $1.0 million contract with Montreal on Friday.
Cousins gives Montreal depth down the middle and, at best, will assume a bottom-six role for Claude Julien's squad in 2019-20. The Canadiens will be Cousins' third NHL team since being drafted 68th overall back in 2011. Last season, he found the scoresheet 27 times (7G, 20A) in 81 games with the Coyotes.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Will hit free agency•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: First 25-point season•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Picks up two points•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: First multi-point game of campaign•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Picks up power-play helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Nick Cousins: Pots rare goal in blowout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...