Cousins signed a one-year, $1.0 million contract with Montreal on Friday.

Cousins gives Montreal depth down the middle and, at best, will assume a bottom-six role for Claude Julien's squad in 2019-20. The Canadiens will be Cousins' third NHL team since being drafted 68th overall back in 2011. Last season, he found the scoresheet 27 times (7G, 20A) in 81 games with the Coyotes.