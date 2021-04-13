Suzuki scored a power-play goal on three shots in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Monday.

Suzuki extended Montreal's lead to 2-0 just under eight minutes into the game, loading up from the right circle and burying a wrister past Toronto netminder Jack Campbell. The goal was Suzuki's first in the last eight games and his eighth on the year, half of which have come with the man advantage.

More News