Suzuki scored a goal on one shot and had three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Suzuki was in a tussle with Cody Ceci in front of the net when Juraj Slafkovsky's pass got caught up in each player's skates and eventually went in off Suzuki's boot. It was the 27th goal for Montreal's captain and established a new career high. Suzuki's been on a scoring binge since returning from the mid-season break, potting 14 goals on 46 shots (30.4 shooting percentage) over 19 contests.