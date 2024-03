Suzuki scored a goal on two shots, blocked a shot and was assessed four penalty minutes in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to Boston.

Suzuki scored Montreal's lone goal in the first period, working a give-and-go with Juraj Slafkovsky for his 26th goal of the season. That matches the career high he established last year over 82 games. Since returning from the All-Star break, the Canadiens top-line center ranks fourth in the NHL with 13 snipes.