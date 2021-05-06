Suzuki had an assist, seven shots on net and three hits in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.
Suzuki kept up his frantic scoring pace, posting at least one point in seven consecutive games. The second-line center has four goals and seven assists during the point streak.
