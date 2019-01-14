Suzuki racked up four assists in OHL Guelph's 8-4 win over Ottawa on Sunday.

As expected, the move from Owen Sound to Guelph has suited Suzuki just fine. He now has eight points in his first three games with the club while skating alongside Flyers prospect Isaac Ratcliffe and Blackhawks property MacKenzie Entwistle. That trio has the skill (Suzuki), size (Ratcliffe) and tenacity (Entwistle) to terrorize OHL defenders for the remainder of the year. Suzuki now has 53 points in 33 games on the season.