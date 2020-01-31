Suzuki had two assists, three shots and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over Buffalo.

The 20-year-old Suzuki registered his 20th and 21st assists, helping his more senior teammates. His first was a bang-bang play in front of the net that set up the 37-year-old Ilya Kovalchuk, then later he passed up a potential empty-netter, instead deferring to the 29-year-old Tomas Tatar who iced the game. To accommodate the return of Brendan Gallagher from a concussion, head coach Claude Julien tweaked his lines. In a sign of the coach's confidence in the rookie, Suzuki (17:50 TOI) remained at second-line center while Max Domi (15:53) was dropped to the third line.