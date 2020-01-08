Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Nets power-play marker
Suzuki scored a power-play goal on two shots and had an assist along with one hit in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Suzuki scored his third power-play goal of the season and found the back of the net for just the second time in the last 21 games. There have been some rookie mistakes along the way, but head coach Claude Julien is putting up with those and giving Suzuki ample playing time. The 20-year-old forward is averaging nearly 19 minutes of ice time since the Habs returned from their holiday break, and Suzuki continues to hold down a spot on the power play.
