Suzuki had an assist, three shots on net and five hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Suzuki was the first in line of two caroms that led to Montreal's second goal. Jonathan Drouin's wrist shot from the point bounced off Suzuki's leg then Tyler Toffoli's skate to even the score at two goals apiece. It was the third consecutive game with a point for Suzuki, who ranks third on the team with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists).