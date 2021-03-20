Suzuki scored a power-play goal and had four shots on net in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vancouver.

Suzuki, who snapped a 10-game scoring slump, and the Canadiens took advantage of a late Canucks' penalty to send the game into overtime. With under a minute left in regulation and the goalie pulled to create a 6-on-4, Suzuki accepted Jeff Petry's pass and fired a pellet from the top right circle past Thatcher Demko. It was Suzuki's second goal and sixth point on the power play. He's registered two points on the man advantage in three games this week after going 23 contests without one.