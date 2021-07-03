Suzuki scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Suzuki converted on a Jeff Petry pass late in the second period to give the Canadiens some hope, but a third-period comeback didn't materialize. It's been a strong postseason for Suzuki, who is up to seven goals, eight helpers, 49 shots on net, 50 hits and a minus-5 rating in 20 appearances.