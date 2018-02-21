Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Added to Montreal's roster
Juulsen was recalled from AHL Laval on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old, who gained prominence playing for the WHL's Everett Silvertips, projects to be the seventh defenseman on the active roster for Thursday's home game against the Rangers. Juulsen displayed supreme passing skills at junior, but it could take him awhile to adjust to the rapid-fire nature of the NHL, so temper your expectations for now.
